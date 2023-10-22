FIREFIGHTERS issued Upper Hunter Valley residents an emergency warning to seek shelter on Sunday, October 22, as they battled to contain an out-of-control bushfire in trying conditions.
Residents living in the township of Segenhoe, east of Scone, were told 'it's too late to leave', with a fire being fanned by strong winds and high temperatures, complicating the task for on-the ground and airborne firefighters.
"If you are in the vicinity of Segenhoe, you are in danger," the NSW Rural Fire Service warned at the time.
On Sunday night the RFS was gaining the upper hand on the fire and on Monday morning, October 23, the fire was downgraded to advice level.
The fire forced the closure of Gundy Road between Glenn Creek Road and Barton Street.
RFS spokesman James Morris said fire activity at the Barton Street fire had removed the immediate threat to homes.
"At this stage residents in those areas of Segenhoe and Gundy Road and Glen Creek Road are being asked to watch closely," he said.
While residents did experience blackouts in those areas there had been no property damage, Mr Morris said.
A change in wind direction to a south westerly pushed the fire further towards Glen Creek Road, and along with it the emergency warning in place for residents of Glen Creek Road to the north, north east, in the Clarence Valley, south of Grafton, late Sunday.
Scone Mountain National Park has been closed with the fire burning in and around the park, and about 50 isolated properties threatened by the blaze.
Meanwhile, a watch and act warning remained in place for a fire at Bretti on the state's mid-north coast overnight, since downgraded to advice level.
Residents at Bretti and Tibuc were told to prepare to defend their properties or leave as the fire, which had already burned through 315 hectares of scrub, spread east towards Thunderbolts Way.
Campers at Bretti Reserve were relocated on Sunday morning.
Extreme fire danger and total fire bans are in place in large parts of the state as dangerous weather conditions threaten to cause several fires across the state to burn out of control.
Firefighters on the mid-north coast continue to battle the 28,000 hectare Willi Willi blaze west of Kempsey, which last week destroyed seven homes and killed 56-year-old Richard Mainey, as well as a major fire at Wise Creek east of Hat Head.
Properties are not currently threatened, but the hot, dry and windy conditions could see the fires break through containment lines, Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Peter McKechnie warned.
Total fire bans are in place in the Greater Sydney region, the Greater Hunter, Northern Slopes, North West and the North Coast.
With dry conditions forecast for some time, Mr McKechnie said regular fire activity is likely to continue throughout "a very long and challenging fire season".
Firefighters will have to wait until Thursday for a reprieve as hot and dry conditions continue across the state.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts temperatures to hit 36C at Scone on Tuesday and at Kempsey on Wednesday before showers and a cool change come through.
