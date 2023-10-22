Newcastle Jets suffered their first defeat of the A-League women's season, going down to Perth Glory 1-0 at HBF Park on Sunday.
A Susan Phonsongkham goal in the 50th minute was the difference in a rugged contest.
Perth striker Millie Farrow muscled past two defenders in a run across the box and laid off for Phonsongkham, who buried a first-time shot into the right corner.
Melina Ayres, the hero in the 1-0 won over the Mariners in the season opener, went closest for the Jets.
Ayres had a shot in the first half graze the left post and another go just high.
Overall, it was a frustrating night for the visitors, who struggled to break down the home side.
Zoe Karipidis, covering at centreback for the suspended Alex Huynh, was strong in her starting debut.
Mindy Barbieri has an early chance for the visitors when released down the left, but her angled shot fizzed past the post.
The home side started to get on the ball and mount pressure.
Jets keeper Izzy Nino did well to block a Jessika Cowart in the 22nd minute.
Three minutes later, Zoe Karipidis, covering at centreback for the suspended Alex Huynh, did well to clean up.
In a cagey opening 30 minutes, neither side was able to manufacture a shot on target.
The best chance of the half, fell to Melina Ayres and came from a Glory mistake.
Ayres pounced on a misdirected back pass near the edge of the 18-yard and swept the ball from a russhing keeper Morgan Aquino.
However, the first time effort rolled past the outside of the left post.
Ayres went close again in injury-time, grazing the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the box.
