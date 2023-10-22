Newcastle Herald
Newcastle police arrest driver who was allegedly three times blood alcohol limit when he crashed into parked cars at Islington

October 23 2023 - 7:51am
A man who was allegedly drunk when he crashed into two parked vehicles in suburban Newcastle at the weekend will face court next month.

