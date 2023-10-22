A man who was allegedly drunk when he crashed into two parked vehicles in suburban Newcastle at the weekend will face court next month.
Police were called to Fern Street at Islington just after 2am on Saturday, October 21, where they found a 31-year-old man who had allegedly crashed a Hyundai Getz into a parked Suzuki Swift and Kia Sportage.
The Kia was pushed into a third parked vehicle, which was also damaged.
Police said the man was yelling, swearing and staggering before he returned a breath test which was positive for being over the legal blood-alcohol limit.
"Officers observed the driver to be in a highly emotional state," Newcastle police said in a statement on social media.
He was taken to Newcastle police station, where a more detailed breath analysis found he had a reading of 0.157 - more than three times the legal limit.
His license was immediately suspended and he will face Newcastle Local Court in November.
