A SMALL truck was stolen and set on fire at Mount Hutton overnight.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews rushed to Warners Bay Road, Lake Macquarie to extinguish the blaze at about 9.30pm on Sunday night in warm temperatures.
A tanker and pumper from the Tingira Heights Fire Station was assigned out to the blaze and arrived on scene to find the small, tray-top truck well alight.
Firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames engulfing the vehicle and had declared the scene safe within half-an-hour.
A FRNSW spokesperson said inquiries revealed the vehicle had been stolen, dumped and set alight.
Fortunately there were no persons involved in the incident and no one was injured.
NSW Police are continuing investigations into the incident.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.