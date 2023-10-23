Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Fire Rescue NSW crews douse truck blaze in Lake Macquarie

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
October 23 2023 - 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRNSW crews tend to the truck fire at Mount Hutton. Picture supplied
FRNSW crews tend to the truck fire at Mount Hutton. Picture supplied

A SMALL truck was stolen and set on fire at Mount Hutton overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.