4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Step into effortless living with this deceptively spacious family home that's a haven of modern style and comfort.
Boasting four robed bedrooms plus a study, and three fully tiled bathrooms, this single level residence seamlessly blends functionality with a brilliant location.
Picture yourself surfing the waves at Merewether, riding the trails in Glenrock or shopping and dining at The Junction in no time at all.
A striking facade beckons you into a roomy open plan lounge/dining/family living area, enhanced with high ceilings, elegant plantation shutters, and cleverly concealed AV cabinetry.
The kitchen is tucked away off the dining zone. You will be super impressed by the amount of prep and storage space on offer here, as well as the 900mm gas stove and dishwasher making mealtimes a breeze.
Entertain effortlessly on the covered rear deck - there's already a barbecue kitchen in situ.
This sun-kissed north facing spot is also seamlessly accessed from the master bedroom so it's easy to imagine enjoying your morning cuppa out here too.
This pocket of Merewether allows you to enjoy family life at its best, with the beach and its dynamic strip of cafes and restaurants a five minute drive from your front door.
If you need to visit the shops, you'll find everything nearby at The Junction precinct or Westfield Kotara, and you have the refurbished Mary Ellen or Prince Hotel close by for a bistro meal or drink with friends.
Double auto garage with convenient internal access into home.
Zoned for Merewether Heights Public School and Kotara High.
