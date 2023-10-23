INSIDE the rink, Harbour Lights Ice Hockey Club president Matt Johnson wants everyone to feel welcome.
On Sunday, the club held the first Pride ice hockey match in Newcastle, and possibly the first inclusive game in regional NSW.
"I think everybody's story is different, and the more visible this sport is, the more accepting it will be," Mr Johnson said.
"I want it to be natural that people think about ice hockey and how welcoming the sport is in this country."
Held at Warners Bay, the match saw a mix of players from Newcastle and Sydney hit the ice in what Mr Johnson hopes could become a regular fixture for LQBTQI+ players and allies.
With enough interest, he hopes to start Newcastle's own team, the Northern Lights, in time for the 2024 in-house season.
"This offers people a place to belong, everyone can play hockey and we don't discriminate," he said.
"It provides a safe and welcoming environment, a lot of clubs have men's or women's teams and sometimes mixed, but there isn't that awareness for trans players which is something we cater for, including allies and everyone on the spectrum."
Mr Johnson said it was one of the most fun games of ice hockey he's played in his nine years in the sport, proud to be able to provide an inclusive avenue for players outside of the country's capital cities.
Australian LGBTQI+ Ice Hockey was created to engage the large numbers of existing community members in the sport while supporting new players and fans.
Initially formed in Melbourne with the Southern Lights Ice Hockey Club, the idea expanded across the country after discussions with interstate players who were also keen on the idea.
In 2021, Sydney's Harbour Lights Ice Hockey Club was established and over the coming months, the sport hopes to help players in other parts of Australia form their own inclusive teams.
