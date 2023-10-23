Opinion: Newcastle bus network working against itself

News that Keolis Downer is missing dozens of bus services on the same day it is being paid extra money by the government to provide shuttles to and from Hunter Stadium will be another blow to Newcastle's long-suffering public transport users.
The private operator has faced mountains of criticism since taking over the city's public buses and ferries in 2017, especially after making wholesale changes to bus routes.
The only performance data published under the NSW government's contract with its myriad private bus contractors is on-time running ratios, so it is not clear just how many buses get cancelled across Newcastle.
But 30 in one day, as happened when the Knights played against Canberra last month, seems like a lot.
That is a lot of people left waiting beside the road.
Transport for NSW pays Keolis Downer to run an efficient bus service while another government agency, Venues NSW, pays the company to provide shuttle services which apparently disrupt regular routes.
Keolis Downer says driver shortages across the industry are contributing to buses being cancelled on any given day.
A parliamentary report published in July said the more than 500 unfilled driver jobs across NSW were a significant problem for bus services in Sydney and the Hunter.
The bus drivers' union says the high number of vacancies is due to pay and conditions being eroded under a privatised model.
The perplexing aspect of the Newcastle cancellations on event days is that the government pays Keolis Downer to run an efficient bus service while another government agency, Venues NSW, is paying the company to provide shuttle services which apparently draw resources away from regular routes.
The company seemingly relies on drivers nominating voluntarily to work overtime on Sundays, which it says has affected services when there's a big game or concert happening and drivers call in sick.
Whatever the reasons for the flurry of bus no-shows on event days, it is a poor outcome for passengers and a dysfunctional way to run a transport network.
Newcastle has woefully low public transport patronage. This will not improve if passengers cannot rely on existing services.
If Keolis Downer cannot count on having enough drivers to cover both regular and shuttle services, it should not nominate for the latter.
If commercial considerations are driving Keolis Downer's decisions in this regard, Transport Minister Jo Haylen and her fellow ministers should discourage the company from seeking the extra work. Perhaps the special-event contracts could be shared across several operators to spread the load.
The Labor government's bus industry taskforce is scheduled to table its final report in May, but it appears as though there is no easy fix in sight for driver shortages.
In the meantime, the government and operators should do everything in their power to ensure the network runs as reliably as possible.
