Opinion: Newcastle bus network working against itself

October 24 2023 - 7:00am
A Keolis Downer shuttle bus at Hunter Stadium in January. Picture by Marina Neil
A Keolis Downer shuttle bus at Hunter Stadium in January. Picture by Marina Neil

News that Keolis Downer is missing dozens of bus services on the same day it is being paid extra money by the government to provide shuttles to and from Hunter Stadium will be another blow to Newcastle's long-suffering public transport users.

