The state government has invited membership applications for a new group that will provide advice and feedback about the Hunter's environment.
The Hunter Environment Advisory Group will replace the Upper Hunter Air Quality Advisory Committee and Newcastle Community Consultative Committee for the Environment, both of which have operated for more than a decade.
EPA acting director of operations Claire Miles said the group would broaden the scope of the existing groups and increase collaboration across the Hunter and Newcastle areas.
"We are looking for people who want to step up to guide environmental policies and initiatives towards sustainable development.
"We know the people of Newcastle and the Hunter are passionate about their environment in a region where industry, natural wonders and vibrant communities coexist."
The Hunter Environment Advisory Group will advise the EPA on existing, new and emerging environmental matters such as air quality, the operation of the air quality monitoring networks, local industry, general environmental matters and provide expertise to guide education and communication.
Applications from people who can represent their community or local industries and who are willing to share updates from the EPA back to the community.
"This is your chance to collaborate with like-minded individuals and experts, influence decisions that shape the region's environmental future, advocate for sustainable practices and conservation efforts, and participate in valuable discussions and projects," Ms Miles said.
Expressions of interest for nominations are open from 20 October - 20 November.
A drop-in session will be held on Wednesday 25 October, 5-7pm at Stan Thiess Centre, Hill St, Muswellbrook.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.