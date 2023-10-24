FOR a third consecutive year, Hunter Valley Grammar School's Early Learning Centre (ELC) has taken home the highest honour from the 2023 Australian Childcare Alliance NSW awards.
"We're thrilled and deeply honoured. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our exceptional team," Hunter Valley Grammar School ELC director Sarah Bilton-Smith said.
In addition to their accolade, staff member Jason Naismith received the NSW Male Educator Excellence Award for his outstanding passion and commitment to the students at Hunter Valley Grammar School's ELC.
"We are immensely proud of Jason for his well-deserved recognition," Ms Bilton-Smith said.
"His commitment and enthusiasm for early childhood education is no doubt recognised by our community, he is truly deserving of the award," she said.
Four other Newcastle and Hunter early learning centre's were recognised in the Excellence in Early Childhood Education Awards.
Creative Kids Preschool in Belmont South was awarded Small Private Regional Service (39 places or less).
Georgia Clarke from TLC Early Leaning Centre in Raymond Terrace won the Young Female Educator Excellence Awards (25 years or less).
Greta's Little Treasures Childcare received Excellence in Food and Nutrition and The Hub Preschool and Early Education in Rutherford was awarded for its Excellence in Physical Environment.
The awards were held at the Sofitel Wentworth Sydney on October 21.
IN THE NEWS
