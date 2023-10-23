Hunter residents were treated to a smorgasbord of food and booze on Sunday as the Lake Macquarie Food and Wine festival rolled into the evening.
The event, now in it's third year, showcased some of the Hunter's best hospitality vendors to several hundred attendees at Speers Point Park.
It seems the weekend's heat did not deter people. The popular gin brand Pants of Distillery, based on the Central Coast, served up gorgeously pink cocktails and chilly margaritas amidst balmy weather.
There were children's activities, entertainment and plenty of lunch food, including El's Fried Chicken van. Even dogs were appeased with water misters and prams for comfort.
Attendees said it was a "very enjoyable day" with plenty of variety to choose from. Many stocked up their wine cabinet ahead of Christmas or took home gift ideas for loved ones.
