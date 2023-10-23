Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Lake Macquarie Food and Wine Festival celebrated it's third year at Speers Point Park

October 23 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hunter residents were treated to a smorgasbord of food and booze on Sunday as the Lake Macquarie Food and Wine festival rolled into the evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.