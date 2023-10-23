OWNER-builder Kane Harrison, of Central Coast's Evolving Construction, said he was "in shock" after claiming the top honour at the 2023 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathrooms Awards on Saturday night at NEX.
The Housing Industry Association awards recognises the best designers, builders, contractors, suppliers and manufacturers of residential projects throughout the Hunter, Central Coast and Mid North Coast.
Industry professionals judged Evolving Construction's Pearl Beach four-bedroom home, known as "the elegant fortress", was a cut above in winning HIA-CSR Home of the Year.
"There are so many fantastic buildings going up and builders and the money that's being poured into some places is quite amazing," Mr Harrison said.
"For us, a medium-to-small building company in comparison, to have these accolades and be noticed is fantastic for us."
The Peach Beach home boasts views over Broken Bay and features an innovative use of timber.
"It was one of the most difficult projects I've been apart of purely due to COVID, price escalations and the client was overseas, so he couldn't even see his own home for a couple of years," Mr Harrison said.
Judges said Evolving Construction, "showcases the highest quality materials, fixtures and fittings in each room and exceptional craftsmanship is on display at every turn."
The winners of the HIA Professional Builder awards were, Walkom Constructions (professional small builder/renovator), Hudson Homes (professional medium builder/renovator, and Eden Brae Homes (professional major builder).
Callan Burgess from Maitland's Hama Constructions was the Apprentice of the Year.
The inaugural winners of Best Start-up Business and Emerging Builder were Maitland's Planning Portal Solutions and Scott Mouthaan of Newcastle's SKM Build.
Other notable winners included Clarendon Homes for Display Home of the Year, Evolve Co Architectural Builders for Renovation/addition Project of the Year, Valletta Homes for Spec Home of the Year, Hunter Homes for Project Home of the Year and Hunter Coast Homes for Townhouse/villa of the Year.
Erina's Planit Kitchens won Kitchen of the Year and Newcastle's Sam Horn Building claimed Bathroom of the Year. Newcastle Kitchen Magic took out the Cabinetmaker/kitchen Manufacturer of the Year.
