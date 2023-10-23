It may seem hard to believe but Christmas is just two months away and planning for festivities across the Hunter is in full swing.
Newcastle Permanent's Christmas Under the Stars will return to King Edward Park this year on Saturday 2 December.
The free event will include a visit from Santa, children's activities and a screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) after dark.
From 5pm. local artists including The Vanguard Players, Felix Quinn Trio, Elle Flanagan, Star Struck and Belmont Dance Centre will take to the stage.
There will be popcorn to munch on, along with food trucks, but families are encouraged to bring snacks and blankets with them.
Newcastle Permanent chief distribution officer Paul Juergens said the carols were set to be "one of the best evenings on the calendar for the whole Hunter".
"[It will be] a beautiful summer evening spent singing along to songs we all love, performed by amazing local artists, before kicking back and sharing a laugh," he said.
A free shuttle bus service will run on the evening, with details to come.
