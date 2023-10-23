CENTRAL Coast teenager Cohen Wentworth-Shields is missing.
The 13 year-old was last seen at Gosford Railway Station around 10am on Wednesday, October 18.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Cohen after he failed to return home, could not be located or contacted.
Officers attached to Brisbane Water Police District were notified and have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Despite extensive inquiries, Cohen has not been located. Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to his age.
Cohen is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of solid build, with light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing brown hoodie with a "Red Lips" writing, red shirt, black shorts with a white stripe on the side, black Nike shoes, and was carrying a black Nike backpack.
Cohen is known to frequent the Lake Haven and Dungog areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.