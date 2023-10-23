Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Teenager Cohen Wentworth-Shields is missing from Gosford

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cohen Wentworth-Shields has been missing since October 18. Picture NSW Police Force Facebook page
Cohen Wentworth-Shields has been missing since October 18. Picture NSW Police Force Facebook page

CENTRAL Coast teenager Cohen Wentworth-Shields is missing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.