A SUSTAINABLE home designed to run entirely off-grid has hit the market in Pokolbin.
The property at 233 Marrowbone Road is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Jurds Real Estate agent Cain Beckett.
"We are guiding $2.5 million to $2.75 million," Mr Beckett said.
"It's on 25 acres and runs entirely off-the-grid, which means there are no bills at all."
The two-bedroom home was built 18 months ago as part of the owner's master plan to eventually construct an additional four-bedroom home on the property.
Central Coast-based Lou Projects, which specialises in energy-efficient houses, built the home which was designed by Fabric Architecture as an ultra-sustainable dwelling.
With extensive insulation and double-glazed windows, the home holds a naturally comfortable temperature.
Inside features luxury finishes with natural stone floors, terrazzo benchtops, German-made joinery and Brodware tapware.
There is also a wood-burning fireplace.
The internal and external living spaces are connected through panel-lift windows, stacking doors and floor-to-ceiling glass.
There are two bedrooms, including the main with more floor-to-ceiling glass and a second bedroom with in-built double and single beds.
Despite its compact size, the home comfortably sleeps five people.
The owners currently use the home as a weekender but have listed the property for sale due to a change in circumstances.
"It was only built about 18 months ago so it's a relatively new build but their plans have changed so they don't get to spend as much time up here," he said.
The agent said the property's state-of-the-art energy system was designed to power future site plans, including a DA-approved four-bedroom home and additional guest accommodation.
The system includes solar panels, battery storage and a diesel backup generator.
In addition, the property also has 350,000 litres of fresh water storage.
"The systems are set up so that it would support the whole development for additional cottages, the main residence and the big barn at the back," he said.
In addition to the house, there is a 200-square metre barn with handmade timber doors and a bathroom that could be utilised for a range of options.
Best of all, the property is positioned in the heart of Hunter Valley wine country.
"It's basically surrounded by vineyards but there are no vineyards on the property, so you get to enjoy the view of the vines but don't have to maintain them," he said.
Mr Beckett said the property currently had interest from buyers based in Sydney, the South Coast and the Hunter region.
