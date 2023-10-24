Newcastle Herald
Emily van Egmond eyes Paris Olympics after claiming NWSL shield

By Renee Valentine
October 24 2023 - 4:00pm
Newcastle's Emily van Egmond trains in Perth on Monday. Picture by Rachel Bach/Football Australia
Fresh from claiming the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) shield with San Diego, Emily van Egmond is determined to keep winning as the Matildas eye Paris Olympics qualification.

