Police are appealing for help from the public as they investigate several bushfires on the Mid North Coast.
Emergency crews were called to McGuires Crossing Road at Belmore River - about 15km east of Kempsey - at about 4pm on October 17 following reports of a bushfire.
The blaze, which has been brought under control, burnt nearly 3000 hectares of bushland in Hat Head National Park.
The fire remained at Advice level at the time of publication. No injuries have been reported to police.
Under Strike Force Tronto, detectives from the Financial Crime Squad's Arson Unit, with assistance from officers from the Mid North Coast Police District, have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze, which is believed to be suspicious.
Detectives are keen to speak with the driver of a white Nissan Patrol tabletop ute, with a broken taillight, which was seen in the area about 3pm the day the fire started.
Police are also investigating whether the fire has any links to blazes that occurred on Lighthouse Road at Arakoon, Maria River Road at Crescent Head, and Crescent Head Road at Crescent Head, that morning.
Investigators are calling for witnesses to pass on information by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
