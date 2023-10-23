Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Call for witnesses over bushfires at Crescent Head, Kempsey, Hat Head National Park

October 24 2023 - 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for help from the public as they investigate several bushfires on the Mid North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.