The Climate of the Nation 2023 report states, among other things, that more than 70 per cent of Australians indicate they are concerned about climate change and its impact, 45 per cent say that fossil fuel producers should pay for the costs of responding to climate change, and that 66 per cent think Australia should plan to phase out coal mining. It is clear that any political party that ignores Australians' concerns about human-caused climate change does so at their peril.