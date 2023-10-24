Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes October 25 2023

By Letters to the Editor
October 25 2023 - 4:00am
Petition to keep rail is rolling along.

I echo the sentiment of fellow Elermore Vale resident, Andrew Fenwick ("Cessnock deserves a passenger train service", Letters, 23/10), in encouraging a serious investigation into reopening the Cessnock rail line to passenger services. I grew up with the privilege of Dungog's train services mentioned by Mr Fenwick, and so deeply appreciate the value of rail services in rural areas. I have signed the petition and encourage others to.

