JAKE Riley was on his way to the gym when a strange number flashed up on his mobile phone.
Now, Riley is set to play for a spot at the two biggest golf tournaments in the world, the Masters and The Open Championships.
Riley and fellow Novocastrian Jye Pickin are among 12 Australians teeing up in the Asia Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne, starting Thursday.
Pickin was in the initial 10-man Australian team named last month.
Riley received his call-up late Sunday.
"I was driving home from the gym and got a random call," the Toronto 18-year-old said. "It was Tony Meyer, Golf Australia's high performance director. It did didn't click at first. He said they had a couple of cancellations and asked if I was available. I had to send them a heap of paperwork within an hour. I caught a flight to Melbourne Monday afternoon.
"All the players are staying at the Crown Casino. When I registered I got a big pack of goodies with some Masters and Open merch, which is cool. It definitely feels like the real deal."
Players from 41 countries will contest the 72-hole stroke championships.
Sydneysider Harrison Crowe won the event last year and has since turned pro.
"I missed out by two spots on getting in the Australian side initially," Riley said. "It is the biggest amateur event we can play as Aussies.
"To have a chance to play in the Masters and The Open is unbelievable.
"Playing at Royal Melbourne against the best players will be a good test and a great experience. I'm looking forward to soaking it all in."
Riley, a member of the NSW junior team, has never played Royal Melbourne, which is a sandbelt course and hosted the President Cup in 2019.
"I have played a few courses down here but not Royal Melbourne. I'm expecting a firm, fast golf course," Riley said.
"I'm pretty lucky Blake Glennie, who is from Toronto, is a trainee pro at Royal Melbourne. He has caddied for me before and he will be on the bag this week. That will help me a lot. Just to have a familiar face down there will be nice."
Pickin, 22, won the South Australian Amateur last month and made the cut playing alongside the professionals at West Australia Open and Webex Players Series South Australia.
Riley is in year-12 at Toronto High School and had been concentrating on his HSC.
"I have one exam left PDH PE, but it's next week," he said. "I have been practising, but not full-on because I didn't have anything planned for another three weeks.
"My game feels all right. There is a bit of tidying up I have to do in the next couple of days. It is not like I haven't touched a club.
"Having Blake on the bag will be much needed.
"There is some very good player in the Australian team, Jye, Jeffrey Guan, Jack Buchanan, Harry Bolton... That is not counting the overseas players.
"It will be good to see how I stack up against them."
