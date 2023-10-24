Exercise can lead to better bones in later years

Charles Sturt University experts recommend Australian seniors begin to look more closely at exercise and their health, focusing on their bone density and strength.
Osteoporosis, a disorder of the skeleton that results in less dense and frail bones, now affects 1.2 million people in Australia and is more common in people over the age of 50.
Approximately 75 per cent of osteoporosis occurs in people 65 and over, and women represent three in four cases.
Osteoporosis results in an increased risk of bone fractures following a minor bump, trip or fall, and while any bone in the body can be affected, the most common ones are the hip, wrist, and spine. Any fracture, especially with seniors, can lead to chronic pain, disability, loss of independence, or even death.
Accredited exercise physiologist and scholarly teaching fellow in clinical exercise physiology at CSU's School of Allied Health, Exercise and Sports Sciences, Karina Liles, said exercise was extremely important for seniors.
"The benefits of exercise for chronic health conditions can never be overstated, especially for those with osteoporosis," she said. "As a 'silent disease', quite often the first and only symptoms are fractures, so by exercising, we are trying to prevent further issues."
Since bones go through remodelling and continue to change throughout your life, Karina said doing different exercises can promote healthy bone growth.
"A combination of resistance and weight-bearing training can really stimulate healthy bone cells," she said. "You should start with small resistance training, gradually building it up and then move onto weight bearing and impact style exercises."
Karina said balance exercises are also essential for seniors and people with osteoporosis. "By doing balance exercises, people can improve their balance, which is then going to reduce their risk of trips, falls, and bumps, which in turn reduces the associated risk of fractures."
Types of different exercises can include:
Weight-bearing impact exercise: Exercise and loading should be vertical and multidirectional, such as jumping, hopping, skipping, step-ups, and bounding.
Resistance exercise: Usually completed with weights, you should target large muscle groups, including weighted lunges, squats, deadlifts, push-ups, calf raises, or variations.
Balance exercise: Suitable balance exercises will vary for each individual, and examples include tandem balance, single-leg balance, heel-toe walking, and balancing on uneven surfaces or foam mats.
Karina said it was also important to maintain a healthy diet in conjunction with exercise. "You generally want a nutritional and well-balanced diet," she said. "Bones respond well to food rich in calcium and Vitamin D such as dairy products, green leafy vegetables, and nuts and seeds."
While exercising is important for seniors and those with health problems, getting started is often the hardest step.
Accredited exercise physiologist (AEP) and scholarly teaching fellow in clinical exercise physiology at CSU's School of Allied Health, Exercise and Sports Sciences, Karina Liles, said that people should get into a routine, start small and gradually work their way up.
"People can start with resistance training as it is really beneficial, then progress gradually to other exercises such as weight-bearing training," she said.
"Some exercises can seem intimidating, but if you visit an AEP, they can help you tailor an exercise plan that is safe and suits your health and fitness levels."
Karina said it was also important to take into account your fitness goals; however, promoting healthy bone growth should be one of those goals.
A Queensland couple recently made headlines worldwide after being interviewed for a television program about their epic cruise journey - 51 cruises across 455 days at last count, and undoubtedly, the great-grandparents are still going strong.
Last month, the Australian Parachute Federation championed a record set by its Skydivers Over Sixty crew, with 30 people holding formation for more than three seconds. The team comprised people aged 60 to 78 years, ranging from lawyers and truck drivers to farmers and retirees.
Turns out, when it comes to having a sense of adventure, the sky really is the limit.
You don't have to jump out of a plane or call a cruise liner home, however, to scratch that adventurous itch.
What's deemed to be an 'adventure' can be big or small - ultimately, it's all relative, determined by different personalities and past life experiences.
Perhaps you've never left your home state before. A trip across the border can expand your horizons and remind you that we're continually learning, be it about geography, local history, or even where to find the best vanilla slice you've ever eaten in your life.
Adventure doesn't always pertain to travel, either. Maybe you've always wanted to learn how to tango or speak French.
Breaking outside your comfort zone helps exercise your brain - and if you decide to explore somewhere in the great outdoors, it can also be wonderful exercise for your body. Consider taking a trek around the lake you drive past every week or finding out where that winding path at the bottom of the street leads.
Sharing these adventures with others is always worth considering - it can make you feel braver and push you further outside your comfort zone than you otherwise would.
When my 87-year-old mother-in-law travelled to Singapore earlier this year, she did so with the company and support of others.
"I wouldn't travel on my own any more, so it's really good to travel in a group, especially when it's family," she said.
"I wouldn't travel anywhere I didn't feel safe, so having people with you is about the company and sharing the experiences with others over dinner after you've had a big day."
Whether it's exploring new places or finding a new pastime, it's never too late to start planning your next big adventure.
Since aged care homes are not all the same, it's time for a bit of myth-busting.
My Aged Care, a service of the Australian government, describes aged care homes as places that have been designed for older people who can no longer live at home and need ongoing help with everyday tasks or health care.
These might also be known as nursing homes or residential aged care facilities.
"The government funds a range of aged care homes across Australia so that they can provide care and support services to those who need it," the My Aged Care website states. "Each aged care home is different, so it's important to choose the right one for you."
In terms of funding, "the Australian government subsidises a range of aged care homes in Australia. This means affordable care and support services can be accessed by those who need it. The subsidies are paid directly to the aged care home."
The level of funding that a home receives is based on an independent assessor of care needs and how much someone can afford to contribute to costs. Subsidised aged care homes also need to meet certain standards to receive funding.
You don't. For various complicated financial reasons, selling your home might be the right choice. But it's just that, a choice.
All sorts of factors come into it, from exemptions (especially if your spouse still lives there) to means testing to estate planning, and a qualified financial professional can help you determine what strategy will be best for your preferences and circumstances.
At the beginning of October 2023, a new nationwide requirement for aged care homes to deliver a minimum of care per resident per day came into effect.
"The mandatory care minutes require 200 minutes of care to be provided, on average, to each resident using a combination of registered nurses (RN), enrolled nurses (EN) and personal care attendants (PCA) - with at least 40 minutes to be specifically delivered by an RN," Rachel Wassink, director of Social Care and Health at RMIT University and CEO of Happy Helpers Home Care, said.
Rachel would like to see the funding for this initiative extended to ENs as well (it is currently focused on RNs) but considers these new minimums as an important working step.
As My Aged Care states, they're not all the same. Depending on your needs and preferences, there's another category you could choose to live in: an over 55s village with no or minimal assistance.
Meanwhile, those with higher needs may require an aged care facility specialising in looking after people with their particular condition, such as dementia.
That will be more relevant to your capacity and your chosen aged care facility.
The activities and socialising opportunities available must be on your checklist of things to look for before deciding, but they should have some. There may be group activities, outings, or opportunities to continue pursuing one or more of your hobbies. It's just a question of what you want to do and finding somewhere that will make it available to you.
Again, this one comes down to your own capacity. And your (or perhaps your carer's) ability to plan. So long as you are capable of the travel and can arrange any assistance that you may need along the way, you'll still be free to go wherever you want.
Whether you are looking for a relationship, companionship, or simply want to expand your social circle, online dating can be a great way of finding new connections.
It's not just for Generations X, Y, and Z; more older Australians are logging on to find love. There is a wide range of dating sites to choose from, including SilverSingles, eHarmony, RSVP, Match.com, EliteSingles and Tinder, to name but a few.
When it comes to online dating, honesty is the best policy. Use a realistic and recent photo and be upfront about what you want. If you are looking for different things, you can move on quickly without getting hurt.
Consider what your deal-breakers are. It could be something as simple as you love cats, and they don't.
Online dating also has its own new language. For example, ghosting is when someone you've been communicating with suddenly stops responding and disappears without explanation.
LTR is shorthand for "long-term relationship", while NSA means "no strings attached". IRL is "in real life" - when you meet someone in person.
While online dating can be a lot of fun, it also pays to protect yourself. Scamwatch data revealed more than $40 million was lost to romance scams in 2022.
"Scammers are cold-hearted criminals who use unscrupulous tactics to trick their victims into sharing their personal details and emptying their wallets. As more Australians meet people through social media and mobile dating apps, it has never been more important to be absolutely sure of who you are communicating with," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Catriona Lowe said.
If you are interacting with someone online, always remember that they may not be who they say they are.
"Romance scammers will pull on their victim's heartstrings to get what they want. We know of an Australian woman who lost more than $250,000 after an online relationship with a man who claimed to be an overseas doctor needing money for medical equipment," Ms Lowe said.
"Distressing romance scam stories are sadly all too common and highlight the need for friends, family, businesses, and the community to talk more about scams."
Green flags are the positive signs that you're onto a winner. According to Tinder, five green flags are:
Young at heart, Margaret Morton was a widow when she struck up a conversation with her neighbour four houses along six years ago.
Jim is also a widower and can only be described as a reserved country gentleman. He offered to mow her lawn, and she invited him in for a cup of tea.
That simple act of kindness led to a wonderful relationship.
"We share a lovely companionship; he looks out for me, and I know he has my back," Margaret said. "Jim and I always laugh together."
The pair share a fondness for the outdoors, walking, gardening, fishing, and caravanning, and often enjoy meals together.
"Love is very different at this age," she said. "We both still have our own homes, and we do our own things, but we talk every day," she said. "We have a respectful friendship, and I cherish it."
Family is very important to both Margaret and Jim.
"We raise our glasses often to our late partners; they are always in our hearts, and we respect that about each other."
Jim and Margaret have widened their social circle by introducing one another to friends and neighbours. The street where they live is now a great place to live.
One in three Australians feel lonely, according to a report from Ending Loneliness Together.
Here are five tips from Ending Loneliness Together that can help.
Think positive: Worrying about social situations can make us overthink. Shift your focus to the other person or topic of conversation.
Forget comparison: Instead of focusing on what you lack, try to focus on and develop the things you have.
Active listening: Starts by really listening and giving others your full attention. Show you are engaged through your actions and words.
Practice small talk: Starting small talk with others can lead to deeper and more meaningful conversations.
Join in: There are social opportunities to suit everyone. Find out what activities are available in your area and join in.
If you are feeling lonely, you can find more resources at endingloneliness.com.au.
The saying goes, "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy," but balancing your labour with leisure can be challenging when you're over 55 and still working.
Sometimes referred to as the "sandwich age", many aged 55 and over are juggling the financial minefield of daily costs, increasing health care expenses, debt, retirement planning, and financial responsibilities of both children and aging parents.
Services Australia's Financial Information Service officer Vladimir Jovanov said while it can be daunting managing it all, planning for fun should never take the back seat.
"Work-life balance is extremely important," Vlad said.
"Prioritise your well-being by maintaining a healthy work-life balance by allocating time for leisure, relaxation, and spending quality time with loved ones."
His advice: "Start now".
The Financial Information Service provides financial information and education resources to help people get control of their money.
Having worked in his current role for over 15 years, Vlad knows the common financial challenges those 55 and over face.
For many, working is a "no-brainer" when it comes to financial security.
"It provides a steady source of income, which helps increase financial stability and covers everyday expenses as well," Vlad said.
Not to mention the positive social aspects, the routine maintenance and daily purpose an interesting job can provide.
Vlad said budgeting was the simple yet vital step to maintain a healthy work-life balance.
"That's a really important thing, and many people don't put pen to paper," he said.
Develop a comprehensive plan that outlines retirement goals, including expected expenses and sources of income.
"This is a roadmap for your future financial decisions," Vlad said.
An emergency fund is important to have for any unexpected expenses.
"Having this financial safety net can reduce stress and maintain your retirement savings."
It's necessary to consider your investment strategy.
"Older workers may need to reassess their investment portfolio to make sure it aligns with their retirement goals," he said.
He said it's important to review how much risk you're taking and how much you're comfortable with.
"I'm not questioning if you should take a more conservative approach, but just make sure it aligns with your current situation".
Stay up to date with financial trends, investment options, and government budget changes relating to tax laws or retirement benefits that may affect your financial situation.
"Having control of your finances gives you options, time and the freedom to live your life the way you choose," Vlad said.
For more, head online to servicesaustralia.gov.au/fis or phone 132 300 and mention 'financial information service'.
Vlad said you can also visit Moneysmart.gov.au for more free and independent financial information.
More people prefer cremation as their choice of memorialisation with two in three Australians now favouring the option.
The preference has been steadily rising during the past three decades.
In 2021, more than 70 per cent of people who died in Australia were cremated, up from 50 per cent when compared to 1990.
Some reasons behind the trend include favouring a lower cost option as cremation is generally less expensive than traditional burial fees.
Cremation also offers more flexibility as the ashes can be scattered, kept in an urn, or placed in a columbarium.
A change in cultural attitudes has also contributed to the popularity and growing acceptance of cremation.
People are no longer as attached to the traditional practice of burial.
The trend towards cremation is not unique to Australia.
Globally, it is being mirrored in many countries and is predicted to continue.
In the United States, more than 55% of people who died in 2021 were cremated.
In Japan, 99% of people are cremated.
More than 80% of people who died in the United Kingdom in 2021 were cremated, with Canada recording a 70% take up during the same year.
The cremation rate in Australia is projected to reach 74% by 2040, according to the Australian Funeral Directors Association.
It believes the projected growth will require new crematoriums and the expansion of existing facilities.
Factors driving the growth include our aging population, rising costs of traditional burial, and environmental concerns.
Cremation is also becoming more accepted by different religious groups.
Young people in Australia are increasingly choosing cremation as a burial option. In addition to the cost and flexibility features, cremation is also seen as a more modern and progressive burial alternative.
