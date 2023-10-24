Newcastle Herald
A-league Men, 2023: Skipper Brandon O'Neill set to return from ban as Jets eye Victory

Updated October 25 2023 - 12:11am, first published October 24 2023 - 6:30pm
Jets captain Barndon O'Neill (right) returns from suspension against Melbourne Victory on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
CAPTAIN Brandon O'Neill will return to the Newcastle Jets squad for the clash against A-League heavyweight Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Sunday but coach Rob Stanton is yet to decide if the midfielder will start.

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

