The best wine of the 25,000 or so I've reviewed? My answer is the Penfolds 1971 Grange which enchanted me at the two-day 1994 tasting of every Grange from 1951 to 1990 staged in Sydney and his Lake Macquarie Gwandalan mansion by former Swedish jazz trumpeter, car racing champion and textile millionaire and then rare wines merchant Anders Josephson.