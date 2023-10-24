Where's your sense of adventure?

Residential aged care is all about making the right choice Advertising Feature

Aged care facilities offer many different types of activities, from outings to services like manicures and haircuts. Picture Shutterstock

Since aged care homes are not all the same, it's time for a bit of myth-busting.

My Aged Care, a service of the Australian government, describes aged care homes as places that have been designed for older people who can no longer live at home and need ongoing help with everyday tasks or health care.

These might also be known as nursing homes or residential aged care facilities.

"The government funds a range of aged care homes across Australia so that they can provide care and support services to those who need it," the My Aged Care website states. "Each aged care home is different, so it's important to choose the right one for you."

In terms of funding, "the Australian government subsidises a range of aged care homes in Australia. This means affordable care and support services can be accessed by those who need it. The subsidies are paid directly to the aged care home."

The level of funding that a home receives is based on an independent assessor of care needs and how much someone can afford to contribute to costs. Subsidised aged care homes also need to meet certain standards to receive funding.

Myth 1 - You have to sell your home

You don't. For various complicated financial reasons, selling your home might be the right choice. But it's just that, a choice.

All sorts of factors come into it, from exemptions (especially if your spouse still lives there) to means testing to estate planning, and a qualified financial professional can help you determine what strategy will be best for your preferences and circumstances.

Myth 2 - They don't provide much care

At the beginning of October 2023, a new nationwide requirement for aged care homes to deliver a minimum of care per resident per day came into effect.

"The mandatory care minutes require 200 minutes of care to be provided, on average, to each resident using a combination of registered nurses (RN), enrolled nurses (EN) and personal care attendants (PCA) - with at least 40 minutes to be specifically delivered by an RN," Rachel Wassink, director of Social Care and Health at RMIT University and CEO of Happy Helpers Home Care, said.

Rachel would like to see the funding for this initiative extended to ENs as well (it is currently focused on RNs) but considers these new minimums as an important working step.

Myth 3 - All facilities are the same

As My Aged Care states, they're not all the same. Depending on your needs and preferences, there's another category you could choose to live in: an over 55s village with no or minimal assistance.

Meanwhile, those with higher needs may require an aged care facility specialising in looking after people with their particular condition, such as dementia.

Myth 4 - There won't be anything fun to do

That will be more relevant to your capacity and your chosen aged care facility.

The activities and socialising opportunities available must be on your checklist of things to look for before deciding, but they should have some. There may be group activities, outings, or opportunities to continue pursuing one or more of your hobbies. It's just a question of what you want to do and finding somewhere that will make it available to you.

Myth 5 - You won't be able to travel