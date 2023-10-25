Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Gig guide: What's on in Newcastle live music - October 25 to 31

October 25 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Mitchell for the first time will perform Jebediah and Bob Evans songs side by side. Picture by Taj O'Halloran
Kevin Mitchell for the first time will perform Jebediah and Bob Evans songs side by side. Picture by Taj O'Halloran

WEDNESDAY

CMM2 UoN Students Present: The End Of Semester Send - Hamilton Station Hotel band room

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.