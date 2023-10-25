Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Italian Film Festival to hit Kotara cinemas this weekend

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You won't need to go far for Roman holidays, Tuscan summers and romantic endings against a Venetian backdrop this weekend - the Newcastle Italian Film Festival is back for another year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.