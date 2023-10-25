PAUL McCartney has said hello, goodbye to Newcastle.
After weeks of anticipation, star-struck fans blinked and the night was over. Frontier Touring confirmed McCartney's band left Newcastle "immediately" after Tuesday night's show and suddenly our city was quiet once more.
But Sir Paul's visit has left behind more than just the 'Beatle buzz'. McDonald Jones Stadium venue manager Dean Mantle reckons Newcastle is now on the map for visits from international fame.
"I can guarantee we are talking to multiple promoters about multiple dates for the back end of 2024, probably starting around October, right through to February 2025," he said.
"I'm holding a significant number of pencilled holds across those dates."
Mr Mantle said touring companies were tight-lipped on who might visit the city next year.
"I don't get any insight into a genre or particular artist," he said. "As those dates evolve, we'll start to learn who those acts could be."
"But it is really positive. What we've done is the last 12 months has been a massive win, not only for Venues NSW but for Newcastle as a city."
Mr Mantle and Venues NSW commissioned artist Mitch Revs to paint a McCartney mural, hoping to show touring agencies how much Sir Paul's visit meant to the area.
But not even they anticipated McCartney's visit to the city's Hunter Street, where talked to fans before the show with minimal security in tow.
"[Sir Paul] went about and beyond from his end," Mr Mantle said, noting the trip to the mural as " very much out of character."
Andrew Rundle and his wife operate their business, Rundle Tailoring, across the road from the mural.
Mr Rundle was helping a customer when he saw two black cars pull up in his peripheral. Of his own admission, he did not keep calm.
"I was full on fight or flight mode.
"I grabbed a shirt - a John Lennon shirt - because I though Paul might want one of those," he said. "And I ran across the road."
He didn't have a game plan, he just knew he wanted to shirt to end up in Sir Paul's hands.
"I was standing next to a lady who I thought was just another person like me watching Paul McCartney," Mr Rundle said of a woman who turned out to be McCartney's wife, Nancy Shevell.
"She called him over and he came," Mr Rundle said. "He was just so gracious and so grateful and so interested in it. He offered to pay for it.
"He was a lovely person to speak to. He was very interested in not just me but all the other people there," Mr Rundle said.
"Hard to top that experience in life, I would imagine."
The chance experience was one fans queueing at the stadium could have only dreamed of.
From flare pants to signature Lennon glasses, home-made signs and a sea of Beatles merchandise, there was nothing but love pouring in for Sir Paul McCartney on his Got Back tour.
For 73 year-old fan Sue Weisenhaus it only felt like "yesterday" that she was 13 and hearing the Beatles for the very first time.
Tonight's show marked 145 times seeing Sir Paul live for the Californian native, who is visiting as part of a Fans on Tour travel group.
"His music keeps the memories alive. I'm 16 again and no one is going to take that away from me and he keeps giving it to me," she said.
"Beatlemania was its own and never will be again, for us OGs we were there and it was crazy but when you see four generations singing along to every song it's such a blessing."
The lifelong fan even has Sir Paul's signature tattooed on her left arm accompanied by Julian Lennon's - John Lennon's son - handwritten signature on her right arm.
Sydney couple Stewart Gowland and Shannon Apter originally from Manchester, met 23 years ago at a Beatles Convention.
They made a sign that read "We met 23 years ago because of you" to hold up at the concert tonight.
"I actually met Paul and shook his hand at the Working Classical Premiere in Liverpool," Mr Gowland said.
"And I met him in 1995 at Abbey Road Studio," Ms Apter said.
Sharing in their love of music the couple have travelled numerous times to Japan and around the UK to see Paul McCartney.
"It's just his attitude, obviously the music is amazing but it's the way he interacts with the fans and he's so polite to everyone and he makes an effort," Mr Gowland said.
At every show the couple make sure to watch Sir Paul arrive for sound check.
They said they were always honoured to watch him perform and were never disappointed.
"He is sensational but it's very scary this time because it could be the last time we see him. It's going to be very difficult when he says see you next time - I'll probably have tears roll down my eyes," Mr Gowland said.
Fan Christoper Senti, 41, made the trip down from Wagga Wagga, NSW and said couldn't wait to get inside the stadium.
"It is awesome here, I've come all this way by myself and I've met some new fans," he said.
"Listening to dads Beatles records back in 80s definitely influenced me."
For Paul Talbut it will be his eighth time seeing Sir Paul, and he was lucky enough to catch a glimpse of him arriving at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"I never got to see the Beatles," the 67 year-old from Morriset said.
He's seen the Melbourne show and said he knew what to expect.
