Not many of us can say we have met a Beatle, much less had a shout-out from one in a huge stadium, but McCartney Sanderson can.
The four-year-old, from Bathurst, came with his mum Katie planning to rock out to his namesake's greatest hits. Ms Sanderson had been "relentlessly" calling McDonald Jones Stadium and busying herself with sign-making for weeks.
During at intimate sound check, her labour paid off.
"I can't believe how calm I was," she said after Sir Paul left the stage with his band to meet McCartney. "In a few days, I'm sure I'll break down in tears and cry.
"McCartney was calm. He thought, 'it's just Paul'."
Earlier in the afternoon, Little McCartney and his friend Lennon were ready to see one of their favourite musicians up close for the first time. With VIP tickets, they thought they were in for a good deal sitting just rows back from the star.
"It was surreal, I can't even process what happened," Ms Sanderson said. "It was amazing. Uh-maze-ing."
McCartney was not the only one ready to meet his idol on Tuesday afternoon. By 3pm, a hot breeze was blowing across Newcastle and corners of black tar at the city's stadium were beginning to blister.
None of this, nor the frenzied state of Broadmeadow parking, was stopping more than 100 Paul McCartney fans from queuing at McDonald Jones Stadium for a VIP position at the star's soundcheck.
These fans got an intimate preview more than five hours before the 81-year-old officially takes the stage for his Got Back tour.
Entry into the stadium was executed with military position - after ticketing, identification checks and a quick bag search, these top fans were ready to stand just metres from their idol.
Phil Taylor has seen his favourite musician twice. He knows every word, has read every book, and is ready for tonight. He's been a fan since the age of three and first saw McCartney in 1975 at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion.
The last time he saw Sir Paul live was more than 30 years ago in the 1990s.
"I'm really excited about hearing all the songs," he said. "It is a big thrill.
"In 1975, I was a month off my 16th birthday and it was my first concert. It was just fantastic. In the early 1990s, I was a teacher and went down to Sydney to see him. That was a great show.
"I have great memories - a huge fan," he said. "Because I play in a band, I appreciate all the musicality of the songs."
Others are hunkering down until main entry opens at 5:30pm, hoping to catch some of sound check from outside the stadium doors.
Friends Helen Banks, Jude Hancock and Vicki Lorimer have travelled from Brisbane for the show and came early to avoid crowds or long queues at the merch tent.
She looks unassuming, but Ms Banks has a secret. While talking, she produced picture after picture of Beatles' belongings smuggled out of a bin by a hotel worker who looked after the band when Ms Banks was 13.
It was the least that could be done for a devastated teenager deemed too young to see the world's biggest band.
Browning telegrams, which she meticulously pieced together "every night", include requests for urgent calls from Ringo Starr when he as staying at Lennons Hotel in Brisbane in 1964.
It was the height of 'Beatlemania' and correspondence with the four stars was heavily guarded.
"It was actually illegal to take [the Beatles' belongings out of the bin]," Ms Banks said of the family friend who smuggled her the merch. "But it was nearly 60 years ago."
Paul McCartney's black leather belt from his Brisbane show is wrapped in plastic, preserved amongst the telegrams.
"He might want it back," Ms Banks' friend joked.
But the best treasure of all are two pillow cases slept on by Paul McCartney and George Harrison. Six decades later, they have never been washed, never been used, and no one is allowed to touch them.
The pillow slips have been preserved in plastic, complete with the initials 'P' and 'G' written in black pen on the cuffs, likely by hotel workers.
And while young McCartney hopes to get on stage tonight, it would be the dream of any fan to take home some of their own treasures used by Sir Paul.
