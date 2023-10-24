Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

McDonald Jones Stadium filling up as VIP ticketholders watch Paul McCartney sound check

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated October 24 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not many of us can say we have met a Beatle, much less had a shout-out from one in a huge stadium, but McCartney Sanderson can.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.