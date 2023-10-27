Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Elixir brings A Small Shy Truth tour to Warners Bay featuring the words of Michael Leunig

LR
By Lisa Rockman
October 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elixir bring their A Small Shy Truth tour to Warners Bay Theatre on Friday, November 3. Picture by Zoe Worth
Elixir bring their A Small Shy Truth tour to Warners Bay Theatre on Friday, November 3. Picture by Zoe Worth

The words of Australian artist and cartoonist Michael Leunig inspired Katie Noonan to write an album with her band, Elixir.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.