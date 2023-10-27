I am very much a collaborator and love working with different musicians from different vernaculars. I really wanted to return to the organic world of acoustic guitar on this album - the last two albums have been mainly electric guitars but I felt with this album I really want to get back to that organic folk space of non-amplified sounds like our very first album. I also could hear a choir on a couple of tracks (the wonderful Adelaide Chamber Singers) and lush string quartet. Basically we would record a demo and then send it to our mates to write string/choir arrangements for us. We worked with three wonderful composers for strings - Steve Newcomb, Iain Grandage and Joe Chindamo - the incredible Stephen Leek did our wonderful choir arrangements and then we also enlisted the help of two amazing musicians, Jonathan Zwartz on double bass and Fabian Hevia on percussion. We recorded the trio live in the one room ( Zac Hurren's Rainbow Room Studio) and then sent the rough mixes to our mates to add their magic. The Adelaide Choir we produced remotely from our home studio in Eumundi via an app called ListenTo and with Jonathan and Fabian we left them to it - they are seasoned pros and I just had a quick chat with them and then they laid down their tracks.