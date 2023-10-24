Newcastle Herald
A-League Men, 2023: Jets' French star Jason Berthomier caught out by long-haul trip west

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
October 24 2023 - 7:30pm
French import Jason Berthomier talks with captain Brandon O'Neill during the Jets' pre-season friendly against Western Sydney. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
JETS import Jason Berthomier was "caught out" by the long-distance travel to Perth and coach Rob Stanton is confident the French midfielder will have a greater impact against Melbourne Victory on Sunday.

