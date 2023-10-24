JETS import Jason Berthomier was "caught out" by the long-distance travel to Perth and coach Rob Stanton is confident the French midfielder will have a greater impact against Melbourne Victory on Sunday.
Berthomier had spent his entire career in France before arriving in Newcastle two months ago.
The trip to Perth is one of the longest in world football, consisting of a two-and-a-half hour bus ride to Sydney and five-hour flight across the country.
There is also a three-hour time difference to deal with in Perth.
"It was a tough for him," Stanton said. "The travel and change in time zones. I don't think he has done a lot of that before. It really caught him out. He had some sleeping issues.
"You can get a bit leggy. He got caught out a bit with the tempo, but when he gets on the ball you can see his quality.
"A couple of others got caught out as well. That showed with the slow start."
Berthomier put in a solid 66-minute shift, but Stanton expects the former Ligue One play-maker to have a greater impact against Victory at AAMI Park.
"I think he will realises what A-League is all about," Stanton said.
"You can see his experience, his calmness, he knows how to get free on the ball, he knows how to find a pass and change the point of attack."
"He has the experience and professionalism to help the players. That is why I brought him here. He will help add those layers and build other players around him."
