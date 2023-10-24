Police are appealing for public help in the search for Roy Quinton, who has been reported missing from the Hunter region.
Mr Quinton, 61, was last seen at a home on Stanford Street at Pelaw Main - near Kurri Kurri - about 7.40am on Tuesday, October 24.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Hunter Valley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold "serious concerns" for his welfare, a NSW Police statement said.
Mr Quinton is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build, and with short light grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white polo shirt with a John Deere logo, faded blue jeans and beige elastic-sided work boots.
He is known to frequent the Pelaw Main, Kurri Kurri and Weston areas.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
