POLICE are investigating a series of suspicious fires in the Newcastle CBD after flames spread to a nearby pharmacy.
Officers were patrolling Hunter Street when they noticed a fire outside Chemist Warehouse about 2am this morning.
Police said the blaze "had been lit inside a large bin" and Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews extinguished the flames.
No one was reported injured in the fire, but the pharmacy suffered broken windows and smoke damage.
Chemist Warehouse Newcastle told its customers via text message and through a sign on its doors that it was "temporarily closed due to a fire on the premises".
Firefighters were also called to three other fires nearby early on Wednesday morning, and investigators believe they are linked.
All the fires are being treated as suspicious.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the lighting of the blazes are continuing, and police have urged anyone with information or footage from the area to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
FRNSW crews extinguished the four fires, ventilated the Chemist Warehouse building and reset its automatic fire alarm, and the operation wrapped up about 4.30am.
