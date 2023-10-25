Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

Newcastle police investigate Hunter Street fires, Chemist Warehouse damaged

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated October 25 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update: 

POLICE are investigating a series of suspicious fires in the Newcastle CBD after flames spread to a nearby pharmacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.