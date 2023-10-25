Merewether look to rising star Harry Price for batting spark

Merewether appear set to hand young gun Harry Price a first-grade debut on Saturday against Stockton at Lynn Oval as they try to ignite their batting line-up.
Price, who turned 15 in August, has blazed back-to-back centuries in the under-16 SG Moore Cup T20 competition as well as consecutive half-centuries in second grade.
His second cup ton was a knock of 142 off just 66 balls in a win over Hamwicks on Sunday at Townson Oval. He top scored with 61 in a loss to Wallsend a day earlier in seconds, where he also keeps.
His flood of runs has come as the Lions look to improve their totals in first grade after consecutive losses following an opening-round win.
Captain Josh Geary led the way with 55 on Saturday as they scored 152, which Wallsend chased down with five wickets and nine overs to spare. A week earlier, the Lions made 6-162, which Charlestown passed four down with 16 overs in hand.
"When you look through the scorecards, there's plenty in that 20s to 30s range, but you don't win games with those scores," Geary said.
"I think we've had one score of 50 and the teams we've lost to have had multiples scorers of 50."
Geary said paceman Lachlan Price would be out with a back injury this week but his younger brother Harry "will probably make his debut" as they look for more runs.
"The last two games he's had 50 plus and in the first game he got a few as well, then back-to-back hundreds in the SG Moore Cup, so he's in pretty good nick," Geary said. "I think he played a couple of games in seconds last year and then this year, and the way he's going, I can't see him playing too many more there."
Price will play Stockton again on Sunday (9am) in SG Moore Cup semi-finals at Townson Oval. City play Wallsend (12pm) in the other semi. The decider is at 3pm.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.