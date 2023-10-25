Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wests turn to young talent for more runs after victory

By Craig Kerry
October 26 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests turn to young talent for more runs after victory
Wests turn to young talent for more runs after victory

Wests captain Brad Aldous hopes his young players can follow the lead of Tom Thorpe when the Rosellas face Belmont without the experienced Joe Price, James King and Josh Emerton on Saturday at Cahill Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.