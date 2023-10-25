Wests turn to young talent for more runs after victory

Wests captain Brad Aldous hopes his young players can follow the lead of Tom Thorpe when the Rosellas face Belmont without the experienced Joe Price, James King and Josh Emerton on Saturday at Cahill Oval.
Thorpe, an opener in his second season of first grade, made 50 last week as Wests chased down Cardiff-Boolaroo's 159 with three wickets in hand. Price, 41, starred with 64 not out off 55 balls but Aldous was most pleased with Thorpe's contribution.
The Rosellas expect to be without Price, King and Emerton for large parts of the season because of family commitments and Aldous hopes the club's next generation will step up, like Thorpe, and fill the void.
"There's a lot of young players coming up, but those three leave a pretty significant hole in my batting line-up, so I'm looking for some young runs," Aldous said.
"Tom's 18, and a big part of what we're building. He held our innings together. Joe hit some big sixes but Thorpey held the innings together before Joe ran him out."
*** This year's Summer Bash will be launched in a different way on December 4.
The season launch will be at Rippit Golf, where captains will take part in a longest drive contest. The season starts on December 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.