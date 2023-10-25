Newcastle trainers Kris Lees and Nathan Doyle score city wins

Kris Lees believes Cloudland will prove himself in Saturday city class after he returned from a bleeding attack to win on the Kensington track on Wednesday as part of a Newcastle-trained double.
Cloudland ($7.50), with Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons aboard, was strongest late to hold out favourite Shadows Of Love in the benchmark 72 handicap (1250m). It was five-year-old's first start since bleeding when last at Rosehill on June 3. The win was the grey gelding's fourth in just nine starts.
"It was a very good ride from Dylan and good to see the horse return in good order," Lees told Sky Racing.
"He's a horse that we've always had a bit of time for. He's had a few little issues along the way, then he had an enforced lay-off. We think he's a genuine Saturday horse and I think he will prove that in the coming months."
Fellow Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle also produced an impressive winner. Hide Your Heart followed wins at Scone and Newcastle with a storming finish down the outside to claim the 1400m benchmark 72 for mares by a length. Apprentice Molly Burke rode the five-year-old, which has three wins from four starts since coming to Doyle from Bjorn Baker.
"She got in well with Molly's claim, and she rounded them in quite quickly, so I think we just might leave her to that 1400, with speed on, let her balance up and get into her rhythm," Doyle said.
"She's in at the right time of the year now, too, it's post-carnival and we will be able to continue to take her through the grades."
