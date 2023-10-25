OFF the back of the Voice to Parliament referendum, a crowd of 80 gathered at Civic Park in Newcastle on Wednesday to come together for an afternoon of healing.
First Nations communities across the country have called for a National Day of Solidarity, calling on people to join in.
The Newcastle event was organised by solicitor Shantell Bailey and lawyer and PhD candidate Taylah Gray.
"After the week of silence, lots of young mob across the country have identified there's a need for a space for healing and for people to come together," she said.
"The purpose of today is to provide that opportunity for Aboriginal people in Newcastle post referendum, and to touch base as a community."
The afternoon included a Welcome To Country by elder Theresa Dates, a smoking ceremony and speeches from different community leaders.
"It's really just a space for anyone who wants to talk and voice how they're feeling, to have a yarn," Ms Bailey said.
"There's a variety of perspectives on the referendum in the Aboriginal communities so it's not about unravelling that all today it's just coming together to acknowledge that we've all had that kind of shared experience."
