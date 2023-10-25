Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Asian Pacific Amateur Championships: Pickin out to follow mate's footsteps in shot at Masters, The Open.

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
October 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jye Pickin on the tee during a practice round for the Asian Pacific Amateur Championships which starts at Royal Melbourne on Thursday. Picture ACC
Jye Pickin on the tee during a practice round for the Asian Pacific Amateur Championships which starts at Royal Melbourne on Thursday. Picture ACC

JYE Pickin marvels at the stories close friend Harrison Crowe has from playing at the US Masters and The Open Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.