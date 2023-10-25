JYE Pickin marvels at the stories close friend Harrison Crowe has from playing at the US Masters and The Open Championships.
Rubbing shoulders with the world's best, playing the famous Augusta National layout with all its beauty and tricks. Not to mention the Open at Royal Liverpool.
It is the stuff of dreams.
Crowe earned a start in the famed Majors last year courtesy of his triumph in the Asia Pacific Amateur in Thailand.
Pickin, 22, will join fellow Novocastrian Jake Riley, 18, and 10 other Aussies hoping for the same success when the 2024 Asian Pacific Amateur Championships tees off at Royal Melbourne on Thursday.
"It is something that everyone has their eyes on," Pickin told the Newcastle Herald from Melbourne. "You have to win the golf tournament to get that.
"Crowey said it was such a surreal experience. It was obviously awesome rubbing shoulders with those type of guys and just how pure the golf courses were."
Crowe, 21, turned professional two months ago. He and Pickin stayed at the same hotel in Adelaide last week while playing the Webex Players Series South Australia.
"I asked him what the key was to his win in the Asia Pacific last year," Pickin said. "His advice was to stay patient. He wasn't really in contention until late Saturday afternoon."
Pickin, from Charlestown, is confident his game is "going in the right direction" after a solid month.
He won the South Australian Amateur at Kooyonga in late September before making the cut playing against the professionals at the West Australia Open and Players Series.
"You want to get the reps up in competitive rounds before a big event," he said. "My game is definitely going in the right direction.
Japan's world No.15 Yuta Sugiura heads an international contingent that includes last year's runner up Bo Jin (China).
Pickin finalised preparations with practice round before the opening ceremony at Crown Towers.
"The biggest thing is finding distances in terms of where you want to land it," Pickin said. "How far each club will bounce on. Getting a feel for the golf course. Mainly the short stuff around the greens.
"If you you miss, miss it in the right spot. There are a lot of bowls around the greens and I think there will be a lot of putting from off the green.
"For me, this week is about staying patient and letting the good golf take over."
