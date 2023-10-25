Stockton to welcome all-rounder Andrew Nicolai back to top grade

Stockton will welcome back Andrew Nicolai to their side on Saturday against Merewether as the Seagulls try to build off a comfortable win last week over Toronto.
Nicolai started the season in second grade as Stockton looked to ease the experienced all-rounder back following the loss of his wife, Kate, to ovarian cancer in July.
Stockton skipper Nick Foster, who started a GoFundMe page for the Nicolais, said Andrew would be "a pretty strong addition for us".
"Andrew's played in the last two first-grade finals for us, so we're pretty happy to have him back and involved," Foster said.
"He adds a bit to the team and it's exciting to have him back. He's a great guy to have around our group."
The Seagulls have started this season with victories over Hamwicks and Toronto either side of a loss to Wallsend in a rematch of last summer's final, which the Tigers also won.
Logan Weston (52 not out) and Jeff Goninan (62no) made light work of Toronto's 129 on Saturday in a nine-wicket victory.
South African Cameron Tanner (10) had only a short stint at the crease on debut for Stockton after arriving in Australia on Thursday.
Foster, though, expected Tanner and the returning Nicolai to boost Stockton's depth as they look to go one better this campaign.
"We've had a few changes from last year," Foster said.
"We have a couple of guys who have dropped back into the twos but I'm expecting them to push their way back in over time."
"We're pretty excited about what the season might hold for us, but it's early days and like everyone, we're looking to have a strong first half of the season and hopefully be in the mix come the end of February."
