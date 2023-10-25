Phoenix rising: Crossland to hook in after securing Knights future

With his future now secured, Knights utility Phoenix Crossland hopes to nail down Newcastle's No.9 jersey for 2024 and beyond.
That will require the 23-year-old, who has re-committed to the club until the end of the 2026 season, to beat out club captain Jayden Brailey for the role.
But Crossland, a standout this year after taking on the dummy-half duties following Brailey's season-ending knee injury, believes he has found his long-term position.
"Hooker is definitely where I enjoy it the most at the moment," Crossland said. "But in saying that, team-first, as always.
"But fingers crossed I can push to start [at] nine there, because I think I proven I can do it and I love doing it.
"My main position and position I'd like to play is definitely hooker."
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald yesterday after the Knights announced his new deal, which keeps him at the club for an additional two seasons, Crossland said while he has a desire to be the starting No.9, he believes he and Brailey can form a tandem partnership.
The Erina Eagles junior played 25 games this year, the most of his career, starting at hooker on 19 occasions.
Brailey, 27, who is contracted for another two seasons, has suffered cruel long-term injuries the past two years, and another in 2020, which has restricted him to just 38 appearances over the past four campaigns.
"People are trying to make it sound like it's me versus 'Brailz', but they're forgetting we're on the same team," Crossland said.
"Me and 'Brailz' are really good friends off the field, and he is such a legend. He's the club captain and I look up to him so much. Whoever starts, we're both pushing for it, but it's going to be whatever is best for the team.
"In the pre-season, I think we can actually come up with some pretty good combinations to suit our game."
On his new deal, which comes before November 1 when players off-contract next season can begin to formally negotiate with rival clubs, Crossland considered testing the market but was always hopeful of remaining at his home-town team.
"This time was the most I've thought about, different aspects of moving and things that could pop up," he said.
"But the more I thought about it, the more I just leaned towards staying here and being at this amazing club I love so much.
"When you're at your happiest, your footy follows.
"So if I stayed here with this group of lads and coaches, and kept developing as a person and a player, which I know I can do with the coaches, it was a pretty easy decision when I thought about it ... It would break my heart to walk away."
Recovering from knee and wrist surgeries, Crossland is on track to begin pre-season training in late November.
Having made 60 NRL appearances since his 2019 debut, the Central Coast product shapes as a crucial part of Newcastle's plans moving forward.
"I think we're building something so special here, and I just love the place, my family's here, my best mates live here," Crossland added of why he extended.
"I'm very happy that both parties could come to a deal that would keep me here. I'm stoked."
