One of Newcastle's largest breast cancer fundraisers hit records this year, donating thousands of dollars to breast care nurses and research.
PKF's annual Breast Care Breakfast raised $49,661 to improve care of breast cancer patients in the Hunter. The figure almost doubles last year's record of $26,000.
"It really means so much to use. I was crying when we announced how much we'd raised this morning," organiser Courtney Charleson said.
The event began 16 years ago after a PKF partner lost his wife to breast cancer, and Ms Charleson said the weight of such a prolific illness was heavy on her team.
Most attendees are from local businesses, but Ms Charleson said a lot of individuals attended to show their support this year, too.
"The Newcastle business community is quite connected, which is great. Everyone really gets behind [each other]," she said.
The breakfast sold out almost a month before its scheduled date of October 25.
"We had our work cut out for us in that sense," Ms Charleson said. "But it was great. It was [important]."
"It takes a lot of work, but it's all worth it in the end," she said.
Sponsors donated merchandise, food - including more than $700 worth of cupcakes - and resources to make the morning run smoothly.
Hunter nurses Helen Moore and Rebecca Chenery spoke about their experiences caring for patients, of whom their are hundreds in the Hunter each year.
