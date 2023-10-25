A FIRE closed the New England Highway in both directions at Ravensworth, north of Singleton on Wednesday, October 25.
Residents in the Hebden Road area were told to prepare now, with the fire warning upgraded to Watch and Act on Wednesday afternoon.
A blaze broke out earlier on Wednesday in grassland within the proximity of Ravensworth mine, between Thomas Mitchell Drive and Lemington Road, and the New England Highway.
The blaze has burnt through 27 hectares, is burning in a south-easterly direction and smoke in the area is affecting visibility. Motorists are being asked to restrict all non-essential travel.
There are 30 Rural Fire Service firefighters on scene with assistance from Fire and Rescue NSW and water-bombing aircraft.
Ten RFS trucks were called to the scene earlier today at about 12pm.
With assistance from the mine, FRNSW and aircraft, the fire was downgraded to the Advice level at 1.30pm but returned to Watch and Act at around 4pm when it was currently burning out of control.
Southbound diversions were in place on Thomas Mitchell Drive, Denman Road, Golden Highway, Putty Road to New England Highway at Singleton.
Northbound diversions were from Lemington Road, Golden Highway, Denman Road to return to New England Highway at Muswellbrook.
IN THE NEWS:
