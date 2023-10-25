A community consultation process has commenced as part of an independent review of per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination around the Williamtown RAAF base.
It is focusing on the use and voluntary repurposing of contaminated land in an equitable and efficient manner. This includes repurposing land adjacent to Defence facilities for industrial use, particularly for the defence industry.
It will complement the Defence program focused on contamination levels and remedial actions.
"For eight years I have stood with my community as they work through the issues they are facing," Paterson MP Meryl Swanson said.
"The Albanese Government continues to keep its commitment to our community through this independent review."
"This important piece of the puzzle in determining future land use, and including those most affected by PFAS contamination in the conversation, will ensure that our communities are heard."
Public submissions for the review will be received until 9pm Sunday 3 December 2023.
A public hearing will also be held at: Murrook Cultural Centre, 2163 Nelson Bay Road between 10am - 3pm, Thursday 9 November 2023
For further information visit https://www.pfasindependentreview.com.au/
