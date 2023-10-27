Chad Watson, ACM head of publishing and a former Herald editor: "It's been 34 years since Mr Lewis hired me. I will never be able to repay him. Hundreds of others would say the same. He might politely recall my misplaced bravado flouncing into the Bolton Street office that first day. But what he wouldn't know is that I've saved every personal note - good or bad but always encouraging - that he ever left in my pigeonhole. A true gentleman of journalism, Mr Lewis - I still call him that - always delivered his message with motivating clarity. Rather than bid him farewell I say thanks and best of luck as I file away a copy of this message under "Lewis J." - somewhere between "legend" and "lexicon".