Dilapidated 100-year-old cottage in Wickham sells for $593k

A HOME on the fringe of Newcastle's inner city sold at auction for $593,000 last weekend.
Sounds cheap, right?
Although the price was right, the home was in a dilapidated state and had no kitchen or bathroom.
At the other end of the scale, a spectacular property in Dudley hit the market this week and is expected to sell for a record-breaking figure.
Set on 3.65 acres and surrounded by park-like grounds, the sprawling Queenslander-inspired home has a price guide of $5 million.
If modern architecture is more your style, check out this property in New Lambton.
After being built in 2017, the award-winning four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is set to hit the market this week.
Set on a 1992 square metre block in one of Newcastle's blue ribbon areas, the home is surrounded by established palm trees and takes inspiration from Californian desert modernism.
One of Newcastle's most recognisable homes has new owners.
The property in Wallsend, known to many as the 'Ye Old Pub', sold for $643,000 and, according to Presence Real Estate agent Lucas Rankin, the buyers plan to keep the distinctive image of a woman and the words 'Ye Old Pub' painted on the side of the house.
Most people are feeling the pinch of energy prices these days.
But that's not the case for the owners of this property in Pokolbin.
Not only does it have the benefit of being located in the heart of Hunter Valley wine country but it also runs entirely off-grid.
"It's on 25 acres and runs entirely off-the-grid, which means there are no bills at all," Jurds listing agent Cain B Beckett said.
On the hunt for a new home?
Check out this property at 19 Wrightson Avenue, Bar Beach where Art Deco, Spanish Mission architecture meets contemporary glamour.
The 1930s-era five-bedroom, three-bedroom home is listed for sale with a guide of $5.25 million with Greg Handsaker at Walkom Real Estate.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
