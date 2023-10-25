A MAN will front court today accused of crashing into two cars at a Wallsend intersection while trying to flee from police.
Officers tried to pull over a Volkswagen Polo for a random breath test on Newcastle Road just before 7am on Wednesday.
Police allege the 23-year-old man behind the wheel did not stop and a pursuit was sparked.
As the man approached Metcalfe and Thomas streets, he crashed into two vehicles in the intersection, police said.
The drivers of the other cars did not report any injuries to police at the time.
The Volkswagen driver fled the scene but police zeroed in on him and he was arrested nearby a short time later.
The man was taken to John Hunter Hospital to be assessed before he was taken to Waratah Police Station and charged.
The Speers Point man faces allegations of police pursuit; suspected stolen goods in custody; never-licenced person driving on the road; and not giving particulars to another driver.
He was refused bail and spent the night in custody before fronting Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.
