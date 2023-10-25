Newcastle Herald
Newcaste police arrest man, 23, after alleged pursuit and crash at Wallsend

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:45am
Police arrested the man yesterday. File picture
Police arrested the man yesterday. File picture

A MAN will front court today accused of crashing into two cars at a Wallsend intersection while trying to flee from police.

