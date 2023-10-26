A 50-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with exposing himself to a teenage girl earlier this week.
Police were called to a Barnhill Road property at Terrigal about 7pm on Tuesday after reports a man had exposed himself to the teenage girl before fleeing.
Brisbane Water police launched an investigation and extensive inquiries led officers to a 50-year-old man at a Blueridge Drive home at Blue Haven about 9pm last night.
He was taken to Wyong Police Station and charged with intentionally carrying out a sexual act towards a child between the ages of 10 and 16.
He also faces allegations of entering lands with the intent to commit an indictable offence; and drive contrary to the direction of traffic lane.
He was refused bail by police and spent the night in custody before appearing in Wyong Local Court today.
