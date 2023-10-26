Newcastle Herald
Police charge man, 50, with exposing himself to teenager at Terrigal

October 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Police arrested the man on Wednesday night. File picture
Police arrested the man on Wednesday night. File picture

A 50-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with exposing himself to a teenage girl earlier this week.

