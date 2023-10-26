Newcastle Harness Racing Club appoint general manager Kim Treweek

Chairman Daryl Rodgers is confident Newcastle Harness Racing Club can continue balancing their books without cutting staff after securing Kiwi thoroughbred racing administrator Kim Treweek as general manager.
Treweek, the brother of former Newcastle jockey Shane Treweek, was announced on Thursday as the club's replacement for secretary-manager Wayne Smith, who left in late January.
Rodgers confirmed the club had boosted the pay offered for the role after having trouble finding a suitable candidate. He told the Newcastle Herald in May that a staff restructure could be needed to accommodate the increase. However, he was now confident the club could avoid job losses.
"We've worked a budget where everything should be OK. We shouldn't have to lose any staff," Rodgers said.
"We are looking at increasing non-race day functions and bookings for the Christmas period have been pretty good. Hopefully we fill those, and that will make it OK."
The club had a string of annual financial losses before Smith took on the top role in 2018. Rodgers said the club were waiting on a final audit for 2022-23 but they were headed for a positive result.
Treweek, who starts on November 13, is a former jockey who was general manager of Race Incorporated for the past five years. In that role, he oversaw race meetings and track logistics at Awapuni and Trentham.
His experience covers racing operations, sponsorship, marketing and venue management.
