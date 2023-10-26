The biggest changes I think are the disappearance of the great family corporations who run the big end of town. The Penfolds have all gone. The Seppelts have disappeared. People like the Lindemans are no longer there. The brands are there, but the families aren't there, long since gone. So you have, in some cases, stock exchange listed companies that are all subject to shareholder pressure for dividends. You see this in some degree affecting the attitude toward their winemaking.