Jets defender Mark Natta expects improved start on the road

DEFENDER Mark Natta believes the Jets will be better for the away-game experience in their A-League season-opening draw in Perth when they look for a more settled start against Melbourne Victory on Sunday.
Newcastle conceded in just the second minute in Perth last Sunday when Adam Taggart tapped in a loose ball close to the goal line after the Jets failed to clear.
Their defence was again in the spotlight for Glory's second goal, when Jason Hoffman's pass out was intercepted then put away by Stefan Colakovski in the 64th.
Newcastle hit back after both errors, through a long-range strike from Kosta Grozos and stoppage-time header from Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, to grab a 2-2 draw. They are on the road again this weekend to take on Victory, who downed Sydney 2-0 in round one.
Natta reckoned Rob Stanton's relatively inexperienced squad would handle the away trip better on Sunday and take belief from their comeback against Perth.
"We have a very young squad and I know it was some people's first proper away game besides the cup ... and I think that might have shown in the first couple of minutes when we conceded," Natta said. "But to get that first game out of the way, and to fight back, I think it will give us confidence that we can do something this year and going to Melbourne won't be an issue.
"We have the belief now, we know we can fight back from losing positions, but we know we need to come out firing from the start and not let ourselves get in that position in the first place.
"I think it was not our best performance as a team overall, but I think that the main thing that we showed in the game was the ability to fight back and in pre-season that was something that we struggled with, with conceding late goals and losing games from winning positions.
"But to be able to show it on the flipside and be able to come back two times ... was a successful result I think."
At just 20, Natta has become a key man in the Jets defence. He has formed a centre-back pairing with 34-year-old Hoffman, who is new to the position, and he knows the back-line needs to step up against Victory.
"I think we definitely need to tighten up the defence line and the space in between all the lines," Natta said.
"And we defend as a unit, it doesn't come down to individuals, but I think if we all just work for each other and work hard together, we'll be fine this weekend.
"They have a very strong side, Melbourne Victory, and we can't underestimate them, but we just need to focus on ourselves. We believe in ourselves that we are better than everyone in this league on our day, so all we have to do is play well and we'll get a result."
