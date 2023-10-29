Animal rescue groups will bear the brunt of RSPCA halt on taking cats

RSPCA NSW announcing a one month pause on cat intakes during kitten season ("Vaccine supply shortage puts a hold on RSPCA NSW shelter feline acceptances", Newcastle Herald 18/10), should be seen in context of the existing trend whereby it has slashed its cat intake statewide by half, and its dog intake by 70 per cent between 2012 and 2022.
It has a history of making retrospective announcements, like the abrupt closure of the Tuggerah Care Centre or the Central Coast shelter closing to the public, both announced afterwards. Meanwhile, the small community rescues bear the brunt of the workload, with no notice and without the massive financial resources of RSPCA. Its latest 2022-23 financial statements, released this month, showed a total of $97 million in cash and financial investments - mostly shares - not counting working assets like vehicles, shelter facilities and equipment.
I WAS appalled to see a full-page ad in a recent Herald by Clive Palmer thanking Australia for keeping Australia united.
This is the same Clive Palmer who years ago failed to pay the employees of the defunct Queensland Nickel Refinery $7.16 million owing to them, later relenting and agreed to pay them their entitlements only if they agreed to not making any disparaging remarks about him.
Lower on the page he thanked Senator Ralph Babet for his leadership. This is the same Senator Babet who previously had, amongst other things, stated that to vote 'yes' would give Aboriginal people a veto over Australian law. There is not one skerrick of truth in this, and I think responsible leaders would have immediately refuted it. Did they? No way; they encouraged this procession of lies similar to this.
Babet also claimed that voting 'yes' would take Australia from its citizens. How was this going to happen? Since 1967 Aboriginal people have been Australian citizens. To me, the crazy thoughts of extremism in this country are so similar to Trumpism it's scary.
THERE have been some good letters here about the referendum, both before and after. Thoughtful, heartfelt, informed and insightful. Then there's ones such as Steve Barnett's ("You can't argue with results", Letters 20/10), name calling and pointing at "the scoreboard". Mr Barnett parrots the line accusing the prime minister of "dividing the nation". What nonsense. The country has always been divided, particularly on Indigenous issues. The referendum simply laid it bare. And what does he think is on display each and every election campaign? Unity? If division means disagreement about important values and principles, it's healthy. And I'm more than happy to be divided from some of the opinions expressed on this page.
A DEVELOPER complains in your paper that the original concept for HQ Honeysuckle (hospitality venues, entertainment precincts and the like), should go ahead rather than the government's revised plan to use the site for social and affordable housing. Newcastle has more than enough hospitality and entertainment venues, but it has a dire shortage of social and affordable housing
This and other government land surplus to requirements should all be used for social and affordable housing, developed by a revamped Landcom.
When I was young, housing commission estates were everywhere. This put a brake on high property values, and rents, as people priced out of the housing or rental market could go into a housing commission home. That's why the developers put pressure on governments to exit public housing, so they could charge what they liked for houses and rentals. We are all paying the price for that now. Yet another privatisation disaster.
PETER Devey is correct when he notes that large SUVs are outselling smaller sedans by three to one and are "wanted". He is probably also correct when he claims that, in the immediate future, SUV road trips will outnumber and be longer than electric vehicle (EV) road trips ("SUVs chosen for a reason", Letters, 25/10). But consumers' desire for large, expensive SUVs has only been created by clever marketing tactics. These vehicles are sold to wealthy urban workers and small businesses as macho, weekend offroad escape machines. Furthermore, many small businesses buy these vehicles because of the generous income tax allowances.
Mr Devey's second claim is only true because of the small number of EVs on the road. But once EVs become cheaper and there are more charging points, there will be a lot more of them. Also, EV road trips will be cheap and non-polluting. The price of fuel and social responsibility demands that Australian consumers curb their demand for these vehicles. Rather than lengthen parking spaces to accommodate large SUVs, simple revisions of federal tax policy and increased state vehicle registration charges would make these vehicles prohibitively expensive and eventually get them off our roads.
To our First Nations people, I'm sorry too. I'm sorry I've busted my gut for 40 years paying tax only to see the fat cats get fatter. The Voice would have resulted in achieving one thing; mega pussycats in Canberra. Instead of directing your anger at people like me who want our taxes well spent to help all Australians, start asking questions of the people who pretend to have your welfare at heart whilst parading around the country in designer clobber wearing some pretty big rocks. It's past time to confront the people who represent you. Good luck with that.
A multi-billionaire from the mining industry, whose fortune I believe was, and still is, made from exploiting Aboriginal land, pays for full-page advertisements thanking Australians for crushing the hopes of the most disadvantaged Australians. That's something to be proud of? It tells you all you need to know about our newly exposed hedonistic Australian values.
Why do contributors continue to refer to white Australians as invaders and conquerors? It might be time for these hypocrites to move somewhere else. Maybe Sudan or The Congo would better suit their lives. Contributors need to start blaming the Poms and the Royal Family for the invasion of Australia. All activists and wowzers need to organise a protest and picket line outside Buckingham Palace and Downey street.
PALESTINE supporters need to look at the big picture. While Palestinian people continue to support and hide the terrorist group Hamas, people will continue to die on both sides. If they wish to protest, I think they should seriously consider giving up these inhumane thugs, not blame Israel for protecting its people. Meanwhile many innocents die. Surely they can see that this isn't a situation to condone.
