Letters

Letters and short takes October 30 2023

By Letters to the Editor
October 30 2023 - 4:00am
Animal rescue groups will bear the brunt of RSPCA halt on taking cats
RSPCA NSW announcing a one month pause on cat intakes during kitten season ("Vaccine supply shortage puts a hold on RSPCA NSW shelter feline acceptances", Newcastle Herald 18/10), should be seen in context of the existing trend whereby it has slashed its cat intake statewide by half, and its dog intake by 70 per cent between 2012 and 2022.

