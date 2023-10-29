Animal rescue groups will bear the brunt of RSPCA halt on taking cats

THERE have been some good letters here about the referendum, both before and after. Thoughtful, heartfelt, informed and insightful. Then there's ones such as Steve Barnett's ("You can't argue with results", Letters 20/10), name calling and pointing at "the scoreboard". Mr Barnett parrots the line accusing the prime minister of "dividing the nation". What nonsense. The country has always been divided, particularly on Indigenous issues. The referendum simply laid it bare. And what does he think is on display each and every election campaign? Unity? If division means disagreement about important values and principles, it's healthy. And I'm more than happy to be divided from some of the opinions expressed on this page.