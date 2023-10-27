I MUST commend Neil Slater's letter as it was succinct and without the hysteria. His view was more matter-of-fact than I have read from other business owners. So much has been made of the loss of business during the race but I think the effects of the tram development, the COVID epidemic along with the strategy of development being controlled outside of Newcastle provided a perfect storm that residents have attributed solely to Supercars. Would I be correct in saying that the businesses that now choose to locate in the East End do so because of lower rent in the many vacant buildings or because their clientele comes from the nearby residents?