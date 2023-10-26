SAFIA have done ample growing up since the release of their second album Story's Start or End in 2019.
The Canberra born-and-raised electronic-indie three-piece of Ben Woolner (vocals), Harry Sayers (guitar/synths) and Michael Bell (percussion), who met as school friends at Radford College, have all since entered their 30s.
It's coincided with feeling more settled in their own skin. That, in turn, is evident in their music.
"In a way you come full circle and I feel like we're writing music more freely now like when we did when we first started, but we have a knowledge base to draw from," Woolner says during a short break in gig rehearsals.
"You come to a point where you make music for fun again. When you're young you're searching for this and pushing for these things.
"Now we're just happier to let things be and if we write something one day and it's not great, it's not the end of the world.
"We're having fun with it again."
Success came relatively quickly for Safia.
After winning the Groovin The Moo competition as teenagers in 2012, Safia's melodic and dreamy brand of electronica saw them collaborate with fellow Canberra dance stars Peking Duk on 2014's Take Me Over, which has been streamed 38.5 million times on Spotify, and they released their own popular singles Counting Sheep, Embracing Me and Over You.
By 2016 Safia had a ARIA No.2 debut album with Eternal.
Woolner says the success of Eternal meant Safia internally felt pressure while writing the sequel Story's Start or End.
While the record produced the popular single Starlight, it failed to match Eternal.
"When you're younger and still learning there's almost an ego compulsion that you have to put your mark on it or you have to change a few things for it to be good or you have to fit it into this paradigm you think that works," he says.
"That falls away and you're happier to do less things and let things be how they are and leave room for expression and those variations that come with not trying to craft everything into a way it has to be."
Last month Safia released their third album A Lover's Guide to a Lucid Dream.
"I'm definitely fortunate to grow up somewhere with wide open spaces and natural reserves. I realise the more I get away from that, the more I'm not happy."- Ben Woolner - Safia
Led by the trance-like title track and hypnotic pop single Float, the album sees the three-piece expand their sonic terrain with elements of soul and Tame Impala-style electronic psychedelia.
"We didn't really know what the end goal sounded like, but we did know we wanted to put everything on the table and make what we hoped would be a record that felt really cohesive and that existed on its own and all the songs worked together, rather than a collection of songs," Woolner says.
"We didn't know what it was going to sound like and we kept writing and letting that thread emerge on its own without too much force."
One aspect Woolner is certain that influenced the album, particularly its lyrical content, is their Canberra upbringing.
Sayers has since moved to the south coast town of Mollymook, but Woolner and Bell are still proud ACT residents and that's unlikely to change.
"Another thing that comes with age is I know I don't like the [big] city," Woolner says when asked if he's contemplated a move to Sydney or Melbourne to further Safia's career.
"I don't know long I could survive without going insane.
"I'm definitely fortunate to grow up somewhere with wide open spaces and natural reserves. I realise the more I get away from that, the more I'm not happy."
Safia perform at Newcastle's King Street Bandroom on Saturday, November 4.
